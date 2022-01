FULL-TIME! ⏰ #TeamEthiopia 0️⃣-1️⃣ #TeamCapeVerde



What a remarkable win for the Blue Sharks. They've just sealed their very first #TotalEnergiesAFCON victory since 2013! ✅#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/SahEtXDx06