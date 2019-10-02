ซัวเรซสุดมั่นบาร์เซโลน่าคือทีมที่ดีสุดในโลก

Luis Suarez believes every aspect of Barcelona's play is "viewed with a magnifying glass" and opponents will up their game against them because they are the best team in the world.

บาร์เซโลน่า พลิกกลับมาเอาชนะ อินเตอร์ มิลาน 2-1 ในเกมยูฟ่า แชมเปี้ยนส์ ลีก เมื่อคืนวันพุธที่ผ่านมา โดย หลุยส์ ซัวเรซ เหมาสองประตูช่วยต้นสังกัดคว้าชัย ซึ่งหลังจบเกมเจ้าตัวก็ได้ออกมาให้สัมภาษณ์ว่า

"เขา (บัลเบร์เด้) บอกกับเราว่าต้องมีความเป็นระเบียบมากขึ้นเมื่ออยู่ภายใต้ความกดดัน, นั่นเป็นเหตุผลว่าทำไมเราถึงต้องมีโค้ช, เพื่อจัดการข้อผิดพลาดและเราได้ตระหนักถึงวิธีการณ์ที่เราจะทำ"

"แต่ยังไงก็ต้องยกความดีให้ อินเตอร์ ด้วยเพราะพวกเขามีนักเตะที่เร็วมากและใช้ประโยชน์จากพื้นที่ว่างของเรา"

"เมื่อลองมองผ่านแว่นขยายแล้วจะเห็นเลยว่าเราคือทีมที่ดีที่สุดในโลก"

"ด้วยความแข็งแกร่งและมุ่งมั่น แสดงให้เห็นถึงการเป็นทีมที่จะอยากเอาชนะ นี่คือแนวคิดที่เราควรมีในแชมเปี้ยนส์ ลีกปีนี้"

"He [Valverde] told us that we had to be more orderly when it came to pressing. That's why we have the coach, to correct those mistakes and we [were] aware of how we were to do it," Suarez said.

"It is also a virtue of the rival because they have very fast players and have taken advantage of our spaces.

"We are in the best team in the world and everything is viewed with a magnifying glass.

"Being strong and focused, being aware that we are the team to beat – that's the mentality we should have in this Champions League."

Valverde accepted Inter made Barca work extremely hard for their victory, the coach believing the result simply came down to the Catalans being that bit better in the second half.

"We needed to revolutionise the game going forward," Valverde said. "With [Sergio] Busquets [who was replaced by Arturo Vidal early in the second half], Arthur and [Frenkie] De Jong, we controlled the game, but we needed to play into space.

"We needed to enter the area more and be more decisive in the final third. They were staying away from our goal and we were able to come back.

"We had a powerful team against us. They are top in Serie A after winning all their matches. They made life difficult for us, but in the second half we were better."