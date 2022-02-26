เลวานดอฟสกี้แย้มอาจลาบาเยิร์นจบซีซั่น

Robert Lewandowski hinted at friction with Bayern Munich over his future after the Bundesliga leaders beat Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Leroy Sane struck in the second half to seal a 1-0 victory at the Waldstadion and move the champions nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund, who play Augsburg on Sunday.

It was only the second time in his past nine league appearances that Lewandowski failed to get on the scoresheet, with goalkeeper Kevin Trapp making three saves to deny the striker.

Lewandowski's form in 2021-22 has nonetheless been exceptional, the Poland star having scored 28 times in just 24 league games

โรเบิร์ต เลวานดอฟสกี้ ยอดกองหน้าเลือดโปลของ บาเยิร์น มิวนิค เผยว่า ตนเปิดกว้างให้กับทุกโอกาสเกี่ยวกับเรื่องอนาคตของตัวเอง หลังจากช่วยทีมบุกไปเชือด ไอน์ทรัค แฟร้งค์เฟิร์ต 1-0 ในศึก บุนเดสลีกา เยอรมัน เมื่อวันเสาร์ที่ 26 กุมภาพันธ์ ที่ผ่านมา



อนาคตของ เลวานดอฟสกี้ ยังคงเป็นเครื่องหมายคำถาม เนื่องจากปัจจุบันเจ้าตัวเหลือสัญญาค้าแข้งในถิ่น อัลลิอันซ์ อารีน่า แค่ถึงช่วงซัมเมอร์ปีหน้าเท่านั้น โดยก่อนเกม ฮาซาน ซาลิฮามิดซิช ผู้อำนวยการกีฬา บาเยิร์น ระบุว่า สโมสรจะพยายามอย่างเต็มที่ เพื่อรั้งตัว เลวานดอฟสกี้ ไว้กับทีมต่อไป

"ผมเพิ่งได้ยินเป็นครั้งแรกเลยนะเนี่ย" ดาวยิงวัย 33 ปี พูดถึงคอมเมนต์จาก ซาลิฮามิดซิช "ผมยังใจเย็นกับเรื่องนี้อยู่ เพราะมันสำคัญสำหรับผมที่จะต้องพุ่งสมาธิไปที่เกมต่อไป ผมเปิดกว้างสำหรับทุกสิ่งทุกอย่าง แต่สำหรับผมแล้ว สิ่งที่สำคัญที่สุดคือ สิ่งที่จะเกิดขึ้นในเกมต่อไป ทุกอย่างที่เกี่ยวกับเรื่องสัญญาของผม ถือเป็นประเด็นรอง"

สำหรับฤดูกาลนี้ เลวานดอฟสกี้ ยังคงมีสถิติที่สุดยอด โดยกระทุ้งไปแล้วถึง 39 ประตู จากการลงเล่นให้ บาเยิร์น รวมทุกรายการ 33 นัด

in seven in the Champions League.

There is uncertainty around the 33-year-old's future, though, with his contract expiring at the end of 2022-23 and no clarity on whether he will extend that deal.

It was put to sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic that Bayern could be tempted to sell Lewandowski should an offer in the region of €50million be made in the next transfer window, but he told Sky: "No, Lewa is of course a very, very important part of our team.

"He is on his way to firing us to titles again, so that's out of the question."

He added Bayern would "of course do everything possible" to extend Lewandowski's contract, but the player himself was left puzzled by the comments.

"I'm hearing that for the first time," he said, as quoted by Spox.

"I'm calm. I know that, with my experience and at my age, I have to stay calm. It's important for me to focus on my game.

"I know what football looks like and how everything works. What's important to me is what happens in the game next week."