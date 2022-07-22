Dani Alves set to join Mexican side Pumas after leaving Barcelona

Former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves is to continue his playing career in Mexico, with the 39-year-old set to join Pumas UNAM.

Alves re-joined Barca last year and, after registering in January, went on to make 14 LaLiga appearances for Xavi's team.

The defender made 13 starts in Spain's top flight and scored one goal, as he returned to Camp Nou after spells with Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo in his native Brazil.

Alves is now heading back across the Atlantic to join Liga MX side Pumas, who teased the signing on their official Twitter account on Thursday.

A video showing the club's mascot arriving at Pumas' stadium concluded with the caption "Dani, we wait for you." Alves is expected to arrive in Mexico this weekend to finalise his move.