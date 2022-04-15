มูรินโญ่โวโรม่าเจ๋งกว่าที่หลายคนคิดหลังเข้าตัดเชือกคอนเฟอเรนซ์ลีก

Jose Mourinho criticised Roma for needing four attempts to defeat Bodo/Glimt after the Serie A side progressed to the Europa Conference League semi-finals on Thursday.

Roma failed to defeat Bodo/Glimt in two meetings in the group stage, including a 6-1 thrashing in Norway, before falling to a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their last-eight meeting.

โชเซ่ มูรินโญ่ เฮดโค้ช อาแอส โรม่า เชื่อว่า ทีมตนเล่นได้ดีกว่าที่หลายๆ คนคิด หลังจากที่ทัพ "หมาป่าแห่งกรุงโรม" เปิดบ้านถล่ม โบโด/กลิมท์ 4-0 ในศึก ยูฟ่า ยูโรปา คอนเฟอเรนซ์ ลีก รอบก่อนรองชนะเลิศ นัดสอง เมื่อวันพฤหัสบดีที่ 14 เมษายน ที่ผ่านมา พร้อมพลิกสถานการณ์ ผ่านเข้าสู่รอบรองฯ ด้วยสกอร์รวมสองนัด 5-2



เกมแรก โรม่า ออกไปแพ้ โบโด/กริมท์ 1-2 เมื่อกลางสัปดาห์ที่แล้ว แต่เกมนี้ แทมมี่ อับราฮัม ทำประตูให้ โรม่า ขึ้นนำ 1-0 ตั้งแต่นาทีที่ 5 และหลังจากนั้น นิโคโล่ ซานิโอโล่ เหมาจัดคนเดียวสามตุงรวด ในนาทีที่ 23, 29 และ 49 ก่อนชนะด้วยสกอร์ขาดลอย 4-0 รวมสองนัด โรม่า อัดทีมดังจากนอร์เวย์ 5-2 ผ่านเข้าสู่รอบตัดเชือกไปดวลกับ เลสเตอร์ ซิตี้

นอกจากนี้ ถือเป็นการเอาชนะ โบโด/กริมท์ หนแรกของ โรม่า จากการเจอกัน 4 ครั้งในฤดูกาลนี้ เพราะก่อนหน้านี้ในรอบแบ่งกลุ่ม ทั้งสองทีมก็อยู่ร่วมกลุ่มเดียวกัน และ โรม่า ไม่สามารถเอาชนะได้เลย (เสมอ 1, แพ้ 1) แถมบุกไปแพ้ยับเยินที่ นอร์เวย์ ด้วยสกอร์ถึง 1-6 อีกด้วย

"การได้ผ่านเข้าสู่รอบรองฯ ถือเป็นสิ่งที่สำคัญสุด แต่การที่เราเล่นเพรสสูงตั้งแต่นาทีแรก, เล่นด้วยความมุ่งมั่น และเล่นจากแดนหลังได้อย่างมีคุณภาพ มันทำให้เรามีความรู้สึกว่า เกมเป็นของเราตั้งแต่มีสกอร์นำ 2-0 แล้ว" "แม้แต่เกมแรกที่เราแพ้ 1-2 ผมยังมีความรู้สึกว่า เราเป็นทีมที่เหนือกว่า, เราแข็งแกร่งกว่า เอาตรงๆ เลยนะ มันยากที่จะยอมรับว่า เราเพิ่งมาเอาชนะพวกเขาได้เป็นครั้งแรก ในการเจอกันเป็นหนที่สี่"



"ผมเชื่อว่า โรม่า เล่นได้ดีกว่าที่หลายๆ คนเคยให้เครดิตเราไว้เยอะมาก มันง่ายที่จะบอกว่า เราเป็นทีมที่มีแคแรคเตอร์, เราไม่แพ้มาเป็นเวลานาน เพราะเราเป็นทีมที่ประสานงานกันดี แต่ความจริงคือ เรามีการเล่นที่ดีกว่าที่หลายๆ คนเคยพูดไว้เยอะมาก และวันนี้ไม่มีอะไรต้องสงสัยเลย" "ตอนนี้เราเตะถ้วย คอนเฟอเรนซ์ ลีก มา 12 นัดแล้ว ซึ่งมันเป็นเรื่องยากมาก กับการลงแข่งวันพฤหัสบดีและช่วงสุดสัปดาห์แบบติดๆ กัน แต่ตอนนี้เรามาถึงตรงนี้เพื่อโบกธงชาติอิตาลีในเวทียุโรป" มูรินโญ่ กล่าว

ทั้งนี้ โรม่า เป็นสโมสรหนึ่งเดียวจากอิตาลี ที่หลงเหลือในเวทียุโรปฤดูกาลนี้

The latter clash was marred by an altercation between Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen and Roma goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos, with the former accusing the latter of an alleged assault in the tunnel.

The pair were suspended for the return leg in Italy, where a hat-trick from Nicolo Zaniolo and a strike from Tammy Abraham saw Roma cruise to a 4-0 win and 5-2 aggregate triumph.

Roma will next face Leicester City for a place in the final, but coach Mourinho was far from pleased with his side for taking four matches to claim their maiden victory against the Norwegian team.

"Even after the 2-1 first leg I was confident," he told Sky Sport Italia. "The plan was to focus only on the pitch.

"It is unacceptable we only managed to beat this side at the fourth attempt, but it was the most important. It was 2-1 for them, it ended 5-2 for us.

"There was no doubt today. I told my team at half-time that it wasn't about humiliating the opposition, winning 6-1 the way they did in Norway, it's just about reaching the semi-final.

"Some fatigue set in later on but the team deserved it, we are now 12 games into the Conference League and it's tough playing on Thursdays and the weekend, but we are here waving the Italian flag in Europe."

Mourinho also claimed Roma "play a lot better than what people say" before he hit out at the Italian media for their coverage of Zaniolo, who returned with a treble after being dropped against Salernitana.

"Zaniolo sells, so people talk about him when he plays, doesn't play, is injured, on the bench," he added. "It would be better for him and for all of Italian football to just leave him alone.

"We managed to hide the fact he would start today, people thought he'd be on the bench, but I knew he could attack the space.

"We are very happy, he will no doubt be on the front page for only positive reasons tomorrow."

Roma will be hoping Zaniolo can deliver again when they visit Napoli on Monday in Serie A as they hunt for a place in Italy's top four, sitting five points behind fourth-placed Juventus with six games left to play.