Milan investing in long-term project to reach heights of Liverpool, says president Scaroni

Milan president Paolo Scaroni insisted the Rossoneri are committed to a long-term project as they attempt to follow a blueprint similar to that of Liverpool.

The Serie A outfit are readying themselves for their first Champions League appearance since March 2014 on Wednesday against Jurgen Klopp's men, who have lost just one of their last 12 group-stage clashes at Anfield.

Head coach Stefano Pioli's preparations have been perfect so far, winning all three Serie A games to sit joint-top with Roma and Napoli, but Scaroni says Milan's focus is just on achieving Champions League qualification once more.

"The priority is to be back in the Champions League, Milan must always be there," Scaroni told Radio Anch'Io.

"If we can do better, we will be happy. The goal is at least fourth place, then if we end first, I will be delighted."

"Stefano Pioli has created a perfect mix with young and experienced players, building a real team, aggressive and fun. The coach has never been on the brink, ours is a long-term project since the first day."

The visitors' record on English soil is poor, too, given they have won just one of their last 13 in European competition against English opposition.

However, Scaroni referenced the gulf in income between his side and other European outfits as an important differentiator ahead of the repeat of the famous 2004-05 Champions League final between the two sides.

"I cannot forget that on Wednesday we will go to Liverpool, a club that earns €100 million from the box office, while we get €35m," Scaroni continued.

"Serie A clubs need new stadiums that can allow us to reach the European clubs otherwise fans will have to accept performances that are not at a European level."

Asked when Milan would start building a new stadium to bridge the gap, the president responded: "We are at a good point, I am optimistic even if there will be a mayoral election soon. October will be a crucial month.

"After the approval of the city council, which I hope will happen by the end of the year, it will take six months for the design.

"At that point, the construction could start in the second half of 2022 and, between 2024 and 2025, it could be ready."