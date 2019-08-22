English
ไทย
Football
Serie A

Unwell Sarri to miss opening two Serie A games

Unwell Sarri to miss opening two Serie A games

Getty Images

Maurizio Sarri will not be on the Juventus bench for the first two games of the Serie A season, the club announced.

Sarri was diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this week and has been undergoing medical tests.

Juve said on Thursday that Sarri's latest results have shown an improvement in his condition.

But the 60-year-old, who left Chelsea to take charge of Juve, will be given more time to recover.

Juve start their title defence away to Parma on Saturday and Sarri will also miss a home game against his old club Napoli on August 31.

"The decision was taken to allow the technician, who even today went to the JTC [Juventus Training Centre to coordinate work with his staff, to resume regular activity as soon as possible," said a club statement.

Previous Serie A 2019-20: The five best signings ahead of t
Read
Serie A 2019-20: The five best signings ahead of the new season
Next Serie A 2019-20: Why Inter and Conte can capitalis
Read
Serie A 2019-20: Why Inter and Conte can capitalise on Juve's Ronaldo problem

Latest Stories