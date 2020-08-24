Thiago Silva confirms Fiorentina talks

Thiago Silva has not reached an agreement to join Fiorentina, although the veteran Brazil defender confirmed talks are ongoing with the Serie A club.

The 35-year-old concluded a decorated spell at Paris Saint-Germain with an agonising 1-0 loss against Bayern Munich in Sunday's Champions League final.

Silva has also been linked with a move to Chelsea, with the Premier League team reportedly putting a one-year deal on the table.

Speaking to Sky Sport after the match, he detailed the prospect of a move to Florence.

"I have not accepted any offers," he said. "The news of an agreement reached with Fiorentina are not true.

"My agent is speaking with Fiorentina as well as with other clubs.

"I will make a decision in the coming days together with my family."

Silva told RMC Sport he wishes to remain at the elite level for the next three or four years and has ambitions of captaining Brazil at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In Lisbon against Bayern, he made more clearances (six), attempted more passes (47) and completed more successful passes (38) than any other PSG player.