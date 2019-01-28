Schelotto leaves Brighton for Chievo loan spell

Brighton and Hove Albion have allowed defender Ezequiel Schelotto to re-join former club Chievo on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Schelotto, who has made 23 appearances since joining Brighton from Sporting CP in 2017, joins the battle against relegation for Serie A's bottom side.

The 29-year-old returns to Italy having played for a range of clubs in Serie A including Inter, Parma and Atalanta.

"Ezequiel has found opportunities limited so far this season, but he's continued to train well every day," said Brighton boss Chris Hughton.

"We have strong competition in the full-back areas and this move gives him the chance to play regularly in Italy's top division, which is a league he knows well.

"We wish him all the very best for the remainder of this campaign."

Chievo, nine points adrift of safety, face relegation rivals Empoli in their next Serie A game on Saturday.