Roma don't want to sell Zaniolo amid Spurs links – Fonseca

Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca said the Serie A club do not want to sell star Nicolo Zaniolo amid growing transfer speculation.

Zaniolo has flourished in the Italian capital since joining Roma from Serie A rivals Inter in 2018, establishing himself as a key player for the Giallorossi and Italy.

But the attacking midfielder, who returned from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) earlier this month, has been linked with Premier League side Tottenham, former club Inter and Italian champions Juventus.

Fonseca, however, denied Roma are looking to cash in on the 21-year-old Italy international following his goalscoring display in Wednesday's 6-1 rout of lowly SPAL.

"We don't want to sell Zaniolo or [Lorenzo] Pellegrini," Fonseca told Sky Sport Italia post-game.

"They are important for the future of Roma."

Zaniolo came off the bench 11 minutes into the second half and scored a fine solo goal in the 90th minute as Roma netted six goals in a Serie A game away from home for the first time since 1935.

There has been talk Zaniolo is unhappy at Roma amid rumours of a falling out with Fonseca.

Prior to Wednesday's demolition, Zaniolo wrote via Instagram: "It's like when you fall in love. You feel good together, she brings out the best in you and you want to be seen with her.

"It's the same thing. Really, I love this shirt."