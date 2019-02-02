English
ไทย
English Premier League
Serie A

Opta breakdown: Fabio Quagliarella's record-equalling goalscoring run in Serie A

Opta breakdown: Fabio Quagliarella's record-equalling goalscoring run in Serie A

Getty Images

Veteran Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella's bid to set a new record of scoring in 12 consecutive appearances within the same Serie A season ended in a 3-0 defeat at former club Napoli on Saturday.

Quagliarella equalled Gabriel Batistuta's mark of 11 straight goalscoring outings when he netted the first of two penalties in last weekend's 4-0 win over Udinese.

The 36-year-old's exploits saw him recalled to Italy's international set-up this week but all good things must come to an end.

Here, with the help of Opta data, we take a closer look at the evergreen frontman's heroics.

13 – The overall Serie A record also belongs to Batistuta, whose 11-game run was ended by Juventus in November 1994. However, 'Batigol' spent the 1993-94 season in Serie B after scoring in the final two matches of Fiorentina's relegation campaign, meaning he converted in 13 successive top-flight games overall.

21 – Another Argentinian holds the single-season record across Europe's major leagues. Lionel Messi netted in 21 matches between November 2012 and May 2013 as Barcelona romped to LaLiga glory.

11 – The last player to complete a streak comparable to Quagliarella's in the top five leagues was Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, whose 11-match goalscoring run – concluded after facing Manchester United in November 2015 – fuelled the Foxes' unlikely title triumph.

19 – Quagliarella is closing in on his most prolific Serie A campaign. He has 16 goals in 21 outings, three shy of last term's overall tally of 19.

143 – He is clear of the pack as the most prolific active footballer in Italy's top flight with 143 goals. Quagliarella's highest-scoring contemporaries are Mauro Icardi (119), Sergio Pellissier (112) and Marek Hamsik (100).

21 – Quagliarella sits alongside Marco Di Vaio in joint-21st in the list of Serie A's top-scoring Italians of all time. Adriano Bassetto (149) is next in his sights.

 

Quagliarella's scoring run
28/10/2018 – Milan 3 Sampdoria 2
04/11/2018 – Sampdoria 1 Torino 4
25/11/2018 – Genoa 1 Sampdoria 1
01/12/2018 – Sampdoria 4 Bologna 1 *
08/12/2018 – Lazio 2 Sampdoria 2
16/12/2018 – Sampdoria 2 Parma 0
22/12/2018 – Empoli 2 Sampdoria 4
26/12/2018 – Sampdoria 2 Chievo 0
29/12/2018 – Juventus 2 Sampdoria 1
20/01/2019 – Fiorentina 3 Sampdoria 3*
26/01/2019 – Sampdoria 4 Udinese 0 *

*Denotes games where Quagliarella scored twice

Previous Gattuso keen on permanent switch for Bakayoko
Read
Gattuso keen on permanent switch for Bakayoko
Next Hamsik wants Napoli exit as China talk intensifies
Read
Hamsik wants Napoli exit as China talk intensifies

Latest Stories