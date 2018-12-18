Mourinho? Ausilio dismisses Inter return after United sacking

Piero Ausilio shrugged off rumours linking former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho with a return to Inter as he insisted the Serie A side are "very happy" with Luciano Spalletti.

Mourinho's two-and-a-half year tenure came to an end on Tuesday after the embattled manager was sacked by United, who fell 19 points off the pace following their 3-1 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Speculation of a return to Inter, where Mourinho is still a revered figure after guiding the Nerazzurri to the treble of Scudetto, Champions League and Coppa Italia in 2010, has emerged since the 55-year-old's departure from Manchester.

However, Inter director Ausilio said his club have no plans to replace head coach Spalletti with Mourinho.

"I was surprised because we are talking about a great manager," Ausilio said. "Unfortunately we all need to deliver results in football. I cannot know what the motivations are behind Man United's decision.

"I have a great opinion of Mourinho as a manager but for how it concerns Inter's future we are very happy with our manager.

"We are building our future together with him and we want to continue together."

Inter – who have not claimed the Scudetto since Mourinho's treble-winning campaign – are third this season and 14 points behind leaders Juventus.