Matuidi leaves Juventus ahead of expected Inter Miami move

Blaise Matuidi has left Juventus ahead of an expected move to MLS side Inter Miami.

Matuidi joined Juve from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, with the 2018 World Cup winner going on to help the Turin giants to three successive Serie A titles and one Coppa Italia triumph.

The French midfielder had another season left to run on his deal with Juve, but the Italian champions have agreed to terminate the remainder of his contract in order for the 33-year-old to join Miami on a free contract.

Matuidi made over 130 appearances for Juve, scoring eight goals.

"With our colours on his back, he fought and played his heart out in every single game; placing constant pressure on the opponents, tearing apart the run of play and ever so eloquently relaunching the ball into action," Juve said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Blaise is someone who will always be in our hearts and we wish him all the very best for the future."

Miami, part-owned by Matuidi's former PSG team-mate Beckham, have lost all of their competitive fixtures so far this season.