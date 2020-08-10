Man Utd-linked Meret will consider leaving Napoli on loan, says agent

Alex Meret will consider leaving Napoli on loan to find regular playing time elsewhere, the goalkeeper's agent Federico Pastorello has revealed.

The one-cap Italy international featured 29 times for Napoli in 2019-20 but had to alternate with David Ospina in the closing weeks of the season.

Gennaro Gattuso has yet to make a decision on his first choice going forward and Meret is considering his future, two years after joining from Udinese in a reported €35m deal.

Manchester United have been tipped to make a move for the 23-year-old amid concerns over David de Gea, while Roma and Torino have also registered an interest.

"Alex needs to accumulate as many starts as possible to grow more and more," Pastorello told Rai Sport.

"At his age there are goalkeepers who have been immovable for a long time.

"If we do not succeed, we can consider going out on loan. In fact, we know that Roma and Torino are very interested in negotiating."

Meret was among the subs for Napoli's 3-1 loss to Barcelona on Saturday as the Italian side's Champions League campaign ended with a 4-2 aggregate defeat in the last-16 tie.