Lautaro Martinez intends to stay at Inter amid Tottenham interest, says agent

Lautaro Martinez is happy at Inter and intends to stay at the club despite strong rumoured interest from Tottenham, according to the forward's agent Alejandro Camano.

Reports from England on Sunday suggested Spurs are looking to complete a £60million (€70.8m) deal for the 23-year-old.

However, Martinez's agent has distanced the Argentina international – who has two more years to run on his Inter contract – from a move away from the Serie A champions.

"Lautaro is an Inter player and is happy with life in Italy. His decision is to stay," Camano told TyC Sports

"While Lautaro is under contract he will not enter conflict with the club. That will never happen."

Martinez has made 132 appearances for Inter in all competitions in his three seasons at San Siro since joining from Racing Club in July 2018.

He has scored 37 goals and assisted 11 more in 100 Serie A outings – only Romelu Lukaku (60) has been directly involved in more goals for the Nerazzurri over that period.

That includes 17 goals in 38 league appearances last season as Inter won their first Scudetto in 11 years.

Martinez's 0.59 goals per 90 minutes in 2020-21 bettered his return of 0.51 in 2019-20 and 0.4 in his debut campaign outside Argentina.

However, Inter are under pressure to raise funds as they try to ease their financial situation, with Achraf Hakimi already leaving in this transfer window for Paris Saint-Germain and Lukaku expected to sign for Chelsea.

Head coach Antonio Conte has also departed and been replaced by Simone Inzaghi since the end of 2020-21.

With speculation continuing to circulate regarding the futures of Martinez and Lukaku, Inter have been tipped to bring in Joaquin Correa and Edin Dzeko before the window closes.

The reigning Italian champions begin their new Serie A campaign with a home match against Genoa on August 21.