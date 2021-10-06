Kjaer happy at Milan, but still awaiting new contract offer

Simon Kjaer insists he is happy at Milan, but revealed he is yet to receive the offer of a new contract from the Rossoneri.

The Denmark captain's current deal with the club is set to expire in June 2022.

Kjaer, who arrived from Sevilla on an initial loan deal in January 2020, has made 63 appearances for Milan in all competitions for the Serie A giants.

Four of those appearances have come in Serie A this season, with his assured performances in the heart of defence helping Stefano Pioli's side into second place after their opening seven games.

Though he is yet to receive a formal offer, the 32-year-old is hopeful of extending his stay at San Siro.

"I am extremely happy to be here [at Milan]," the centre-half said.

"I am not closer to a renewal, but I am in any case extremely happy to be here playing for the Rossoneri.

"I feel good; I enjoy playing, and I am enjoying life at Milan. The club knows my position and opinions on this.

"Whenever they want to resolve the issue, they know that they can call me."

Part of Denmark's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifying double-header against Moldova and Austria, skipper Kjaer is set to add to his 115 caps - a tally only bettered by Peter Schmeichel (129) and Dennis Rommedahl (126).

The Euro 2020 semi-finalists are seven points clear at the top of Group F with a 100 per cent record from six games.