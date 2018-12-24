Juventus winger Cuadrado likely to avoid surgery

Juan Cuadrado is likely to avoid the need for surgery on a knee injury, Juventus have confirmed.

The Colombia international was sent to Germany for assessment on the problem last week and missed the 1-0 Serie A victory over Roma last Saturday.

The 30-year-old has returned to Turin and will continue conservative treatment in a bid to restore him to full fitness.

"Juan Cuadrado is continuing conservative therapy with some improvement," a Juve statement said. "At the moment, there are not enough indications to proceed surgically."

Cuadrado has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Massimiliano Allegri's side this season.

Juve face Atalanta on December 26 before hosting Sampdoria three days later in their final match before the mid-season break.