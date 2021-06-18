Juventus great Giampiero Boniperti dies aged 92

Juventus legend Giampiero Boniperti, the club's honorary president, has died aged 92.

The Bianconeri announced his passing on Friday.

Boniperti represented Juve for 15 years as a player, winning five Scudetti between 1946 and 1961.

He retired having scored 179 goals for the Turin club, a record that stood for almost 40 years before it was passed by Alessandro Del Piero.

Boniperti's 443 Serie A appearances also set a Juve benchmark, again topped by Del Piero.

The club great became Juve president in 1971, overseeing 16 trophy wins, and was later given his honorary title.

"Winning is not important, but it is the only thing that matters," he was famously quoted.

A Juve statement on Friday said: "This is the news we never wanted to give you.

"Today, June 18, 2021, we bid farewell to Giampiero Boniperti, who passed away in Turin at the age of 92.

"This emotion we are all feeling right now will not prevent us from thinking fondly of him, for everything our president was and will always be in Juventus' life.

"An indelible figure, who, as of today, is handed over to memory, because he has been in the history of football for some time.

"Because when you express a thought, and that thought becomes part of the DNA of the club you have dedicated your life to, it means that your character has become its identity and way of being. Forever."