Jimenez can be Ronaldo's Benzema at Juventus – Capello

Raul Jimenez is an "ideal" team-mate for Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Fabio Capello.

Wolves star Jimenez has been linked with a move to the Serie A champions after scoring 27 goals in 55 games in 2019-20.

Capello believes the Mexico international can play a similar role to what Karim Benzema produced for Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

"Juve's problem is that they have to sell players and give up players and then turn to the market," the former Juve and Madrid coach told ESPN.

"I have seen Raul Jimenez, he is an important player who has a lot of quality.

"He is an ideal player to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, because Cristiano has lacked a Benzema at Juventus. This could be Raul Jimenez."

Ronaldo netted 37 times in 46 games during the 2019-20 season, but Juve crashed out in the Champions League last 16 before Maurizio Sarri was sacked as coach.

Capello believes the coronavirus-enforced break impacted Juve, who will be led into the new campaign by Andrea Pirlo.

"It was not done because they arrived after the break and the team was not the same," he said.

"They lowered their physical condition a lot, the only one who got to the game well against Lyon was Cristiano Ronaldo. The quality, the strength, the organisation of the team was lacking, that's why I think they changed the coach.

"The team that everyone believed could be with CR7 has not been seen, the new game system that everyone saw with Napoli from Sarri was not seen with Juve."