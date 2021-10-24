Inter 1-1 Juventus: Late Dybala penalty cancels out Dzeko strike

Paulo Dybala's late penalty cancelled out Edin Dzeko's first-half strike as Inter were held by Juventus 1-1 in Sunday's Derby d'Italia clash in Serie A.

The Bianconeri started this term poorly – going winless in their first three top-flight games – but had responded well with a four-match winning run before travelling to Inter, who were facing consecutive league defeats for the first time since March 2020.

However, it was Dzeko who opened the scoring after 17 minutes at San Siro with his eighth goal of the season as the division's early top scorers added their 24th goal of the term.

Juve's nine-match unbeaten run across all competitions seemed destined to end but Dybala's late penalty, aided by a VAR decision that infuriated Simone Inzaghi so much he was sent off for his reaction, ensured Massimiliano Allegri's men left Milan with a point.

Samir Handanovic produced a fine double save to deny Alvaro Morata and Alex Sandro in the opening stages after Milan Skriniar had headed narrowly wide for Inter.

Hakan Calhanoglu then curled against the right-hand post before Dzeko converted on the rebound from close range – his fifth Serie A goal in just four home appearances so far this campaign.

Juan Cuadrado fired wide at the other end and Leonardo Bonucci sliced off target on the stroke of half-time as Juve looked to respond.

Dzeko flicked wide after the interval as he sought to extend Inter's lead before Ivan Perisic skewed over Wojciech Szczesny's goal just after the hour mark.

Substitute Dybala's free-kick was then beaten away by Handanovic before the Argentina international converted from the spot to score a late equaliser following Denzel Dumfries' foul on Alex Sandro, which was picked up by VAR.

What does it mean? Late drama sees Inter drop further ground in Serie A title race

Inter put in an uncharacteristically timid performance against Inzaghi's former club Lazio, going down 3-1 to Maurizio Sarri's men.

Inzaghi – who had lost each three of his previous league home games against Allegri – saw his side near a return to form but Dybala's late penalty means the Nerrazzuri now sit seven points behind early leaders Napoli and Milan.

Meanwhile, Juventus – who were eyeing five consecutive top-flight wins for the first time since March 2020 – sit in eighth on 15 points after nine games.

Classy Calhanoglu

Calhanoglu was unfortunate not to put his side ahead when he was denied by the woodwork but the Turkey international provided a creative masterclass.

The former Milan playmaker produced a game-high four key passes – two more than any other player – before his second-half removal as he repeatedly caused problems for the Juve defence.

More needed from McKennie

Weston McKennie struggled against Inzaghi's well-drilled five-man midfield as he was afforded little time on the ball throughout.

The United States international endured a frustrating outing, winning just over a fourth of his seven duels and touching the ball just 24 times – the fewest of any Juve outfield player to start the game barring Morata (16).

What's next?

Inter travel to Empoli on Wednesday, while Juventus will look to bounce back at home to Sassuolo on the same day.