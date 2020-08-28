English
Ibrahimovic 'just warming up' as he hints at new Milan contract

Ibrahimovic 'just warming up' as he hints at new Milan contract

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has given his firmest indication yet that he will stay on with Milan for the 2020-21 season. 

The 38-year-old scored 11 times in 20 matches for the Rossoneri last season after returning to the club on a short-team deal in January. 

That contract expired at the end of 2019-20 but Milan have been working hard to keep Ibrahimovic at San Siro, with technical director Paolo Maldini making it a priority. 

Agent Mino Raiola denied on Wednesday that fresh terms had been agreed, but the former Sweden international appeared to confirm on Friday that a new deal has been either signed or is a formality. 

He wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of himself in Milan kit: "Like I said I'm just warming up @acmilan" 

The picture was doctored to indicate Ibrahimovic will wear the number 11 shirt in the new season, rather than the 21 he took on joining the Serie A giants.

