Hamsik left out of Napoli squad as CSL switch moves closer

Marek Hamsik has been left out of Napoli's squad to face Fiorentina on Saturday amid reports his move to Dalian Yifang is nearing completion.

Hamsik appeared poised to complete a switch to the Chinese Super League outfit earlier this week before Napoli postponed the transfer over an issue related to the structure of the payments for a purported €20million deal.

Those issues appear to have been smoothed over, with Calcio Mercato reporting the Slovakian midfielder has travelled to Madrid to undergo a medical.

It will mean the end of Hamsik's 12-season association with Napoli, who are second in Serie A – nine points shy of champions Juventus – as they prepare to head to Florence.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti is able to call upon Vlad Chiriches for the first time since he suffered a knee injury in September, although fellow defender Raul Albiol is unavailable.