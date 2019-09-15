Conte tells Juventus boss Sarri to forget about excuses

Inter boss Antonio Conte advised Maurizio Sarri to take comfort in his club's riches after the Juventus boss expressed annoyance with having to play in the afternoon.

Sarri took to the touchline for the first time since a bout of pneumonia as Juve drew 0-0 at Fiorentina on Saturday.

The Serie A champions lost Douglas Costa and Miralem Pjanic to suspected muscle problems amid high temperatures in Florence.

Sarri partly attributed the frustrating result to the energy sapping conditions and suggested a later kick-off would have made a difference.

But his fellow former Chelsea boss believes the Bianconeri can have no excuses for not performing.

"I won't say anything because otherwise I would have to bring out the budgets, the turnover and the balance sheets," said Conte, who spent three seasons in charge of Juve.

"I will only say that someone now on the side of the strongest team should be calm and comfortable."

With the Bianconeri labouring to a stalemate, Conte's in-form Inter were able to open up a two-point lead at the top of the table.

Stefano Sensi's first-half goal secured a 1-0 win over 10-man Udinese to continue the Nerazzurri's perfect start to the season.

Conte, however, warned his players to block out premature thoughts of a title tilt.

"We're growing and I'm happy with how we're maturing," he said.

"But I also know that you [the media] talk about us now only to beat us when something goes wrong.

"We have to keep our feet on the ground. Let the others talk, we have to shut up and work."