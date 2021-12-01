Chiellini: Juventus has given us all so much, it is time to give back

Giorgio Chiellini insists he and his team-mates are determined to repay the faith shown in them by Juventus and help put their recent struggles behind them.

The Bianconeri bounced back from successive defeats by Chelsea and Atalanta with a routine 2-0 win over bottom side Salernitana in Serie A.

Goals from Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata sealed victory for the visitors at Stadio Arechi. Juve dominated, enjoying 73.9 per cent of the ball, having 18 attempts, with seven on target, and finishing the match with a 92.9 per cent passing accuracy in contrast to their hosts' completion rate of 75.9.

Dybala sliced a late penalty over the bar – his first spot-kick miss for Juve since 2017 – but the three points were already assured.

But despite the win, Juve remain seventh in the Serie A table and seven points off the top four after their opening 15 matches.

Massimiliano Allegri has claimed Juve cannot be considered as title contenders, though Chiellini is still driven to improve.

"It was a good performance, but the coach used the right words yesterday and today to let us realise what we need to do," Chiellini told DAZN.

"We need a sense of responsibility, don't do anything extraordinary, just do it with the right mentality.

"We played it clean today; it doesn't always work, but we managed it this evening. We knew it would be difficult, but we held out.

"Juventus have given so much to me and all my team-mates, so this is the time to give back.

"We must all stay close to this club and together, we'll get out of this situation."