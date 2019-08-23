Sporting Kansas City 1-0 Minnesota United: Hurtado scores later winner for Vermes' side

Erik Hurtado scored the 88th-minute winner as Sporting Kansas City stunned Minnesota United 1-0 in MLS.

Hurtado was the hero for Peter Vermes' Sporting KC, breaking the deadlock with two minutes remaining at home to Minnesota on Thursday.

Sporting KC needed all three points to keep their play-off hopes alive and Hurtado stepped up as the match petered out for a draw at Children's Mercy Park.

Hurtado latched onto a Johnny Russell throughball and rounded Minnesota goalkeeper Vito Mannone before tapping into an empty net.

With the win, Sporting KC moved to 34 points – three points adrift of the seventh and final play-off spot in the Western Conference.

Minnesota remain second and 19 points adrift of Western Conference leaders Los Angeles FC.