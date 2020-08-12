Portland Timbers 2-1 Orlando City: Zuparic nets winner in final

The Portland Timbers won the MLS is Back Tournament after a 2-1 victory over Orlando City in the final on Tuesday.

Larrys Mabiala's headed opener for Portland was cancelled out by Mauricio Pereyra before half-time at the Walt Disney World Resort.

But Dario Zuparic scored what proved to be the winner for the Timbers in the 66th minute.

It marked a first trophy for the Timbers since 2015 as Portland secured a place in next year's CONCACAF Champions League.

Portland took the lead in the 27th minute, Mabiala heading in a lovely set-piece from Diego Valeri.

But Orlando drew level six minutes before half-time after some nice work by Nani.

The former Manchester United star beat his man down the left before crossing, with Pereyra putting away the equaliser.

However, another Portland set-piece led to the Timbers restoring their lead.

Valeri's corner caused problems before Zuparic turned in Jeremy Ebobisse's effort for what proved to be the decisive goal.