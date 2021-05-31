MLS: Union ease past Timbers, Sounders held but remain unbeaten

Philadelphia Union used an action-packed first half to see off Portland Timbers 3-0 as Seattle Sounders had to settle for a goalless draw with Austin in MLS.

Goals from Kacper Przybylko and Sergio Santos in the opening 45 minutes helped the Union ease past the Timbers on Sunday.

Przybylko headed home the opener in the 26th minute and Santos doubled the lead five minutes later at Subaru Park, where he redirected his team-mate's shot.

VAR and a handball denied the Union a third goal, but Philadelphia made it 3-0 in the 63rd minute when Jack Elliott poked home to heap further misery on Portland.

The result snapped the Union's run of five consecutive defeats against the Timbers – Portland's four successive regular-season wins equalled Philadelphia's second longest losing streak at the hands of an opponent in regular-season play.

Philadelphia are second in the Eastern Conference – three points behind New England Revolution after eight games – while Portland are seventh in the Western Conference, nine points behind leaders Seattle.

The Sounders were forced to share the spoils against Austin but remain undefeated through eight rounds.

Seattle are off to the best start in their history and had lost just one of their eight home games against expansion sides heading into the Austin fixture.

The Sounders did find the back of the net via Fredy Montero with 15 minutes remaining, however a video review deemed Raul Ruidiaz was offside in the build-up.