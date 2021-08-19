MLS: Sounders go top thanks to super sub Ruidiaz, Atlanta's resurgence continues

Seattle Sounders leapfrogged Sporting Kansas City atop the Western Conference thanks to Raul Ruidiaz's moment of brilliance, while the resurgence of Atlanta United continued.

Super sub Ruidiaz came off the bench and scored a delightful game-winning goal just past the hour-mark as the Sounders downed Dallas 1-0 in MLS on Wednesday.

The Sounders were winless in 10 consecutive visits to Dallas (D3 L7, including play-offs) dating back to 2014 – their second-longest winless away run against a single opponent in MLS (11 straight at LA Galaxy from 2010 to 2015).

But Seattle snapped that skid thanks to Ruidiaz as Sporting KC's 1-1 draw with Portland Timbers allowed the Sounders to move top of the west by one point.

Atlanta extended their winning streak to three matches after Ezequiel Barco's first-half goal secured a 1-0 win at home to Toronto.

Since the sacking of head coach Gabriel Heinze following a falling out with star Josef Martinez, Atlanta – who had won successive matches for the first time since the opening two games of the 2020 season entering the fixture – have steadily climbed the table.

Atlanta are three points outside of the play-off positions in the Eastern Conference, which is topped by New England Revolution – 3-2 victors against DC United despite ending the contest with 10 men.

Elsewhere, Rodolfo Pizarro's stoppage-time winner guided Inter Miami to a dramatic 3-2 win against Chicago Fire midweek.

Pizarro struck in the 93rd minute to clinch a third straight home triumph for David Beckham's Inter Miami, who have now lost just once in their last six games.

Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls were 1-0 winners over New York City and Columbus Crew respectively, Vancouver Whitecaps topped Austin 2-1, Real Salt Lake defeated Houston Dynamo by the same scoreline, 10-man Montreal drew 0-0 with Cincinnati, while Nashville and Orlando City played out a 1-1 draw.