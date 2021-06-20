MLS: Revolution, Sounders remain top of table with victories

New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders remained atop the table in their respective conferences with road wins Saturday.

Thomas McNamara's goal in the 88th minute gave New England a 3-2 victory over New York City FC, just three minutes after Ismael Tajouri-Shradi had equalised for the home side.

Gustavo Bou and Jon Bell also found the net for the Revolution, who are five points clear of Orlando City in the Eastern Conference.

Out west, goals four minutes on either side of half-time from Yeimar Gomez and Raul Ruidiaz lifted unbeaten Seattle to a 2-1 win at LA Galaxy.

Orlando City got early goals from Tesho Akindele and Nani before Junior Urso netted in the 84th minute to defeat Toronto FC 3-2.

Columbus Crew got a brace from Gyasi Zardes to beat Chicago Fire 2-0, while Colorado Rapids won by the same scoreline at FC Cincinnati as Diego Rubio and Jonathan Lewis found the scoresheet.

Ola Kamara's 72nd-minute penalty was the difference for D.C. United in a 1-0 win over Inter Miami, who saw Gregore and Ryan Shawcross shown red cards.

Portland Timbers defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on first-half goals from Dairon Asprilla and Marvin Loria.

Ricardo Pepi's 68th-minute equaliser gave FC Dallas a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United after Franco Fragapane had given the visitors a first-half lead, while Austin FC and San Jose Earthquakes finished in a 0-0 draw.

Houston Dynamo earned a point on the road in a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC as Maximiliano Urruti matched Jose Cifuentes' second-half goal.