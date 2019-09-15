MLS Review: New York City pull clear, Martinez scores again

New York City pulled clear atop the Eastern Conference in MLS, while Josef Martinez extended his goalscoring streak on Saturday.

Keaton Parks and Alexandru Mitrita scored as New York City came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Chris Wondolowski poked in a Valeri Qazaishvili cross to give the Earthquakes a surprise 20th-minute lead at Yankee Stadium.

However, City were ahead prior to the break, Parks equalising before Mitrita finished clinically after an Ismael Tajouri pass in the 43rd minute.

The result extended City's unbeaten run in MLS to seven games as they moved five points clear at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia Union are in second but lost ground after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Western Conference leaders Los Angeles FC.

Kacper Przybylko gave Union an early lead before this season's top goalscorer Carlos Vela levelled.

Atlanta United, third in the east, suffered a 3-1 loss to Columbus Crew despite Martinez continuing his incredible streak.

Martinez scored for the 14th consecutive MLS game to put Atlanta ahead, but second-half goals from Gyasi Zardes and Luis Diaz Espinoza and a Miles Robinson own goal saw Columbus to a surprise victory.

Chicago Fire boosted their play-off chances with a 4-0 thrashing of Dallas and Cincinnati stunned Montreal Impact 1-0 despite a late red card to Kendall Waston.

Nani scored a brace but Orlando City were held to a 3-3 draw by New England Revolution and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Houston Dynamo 2-1.