MLS: Red Bulls claim maiden road win, New England blow two-goal lead

Brazilian pair Carlos Coronel and Fabio starred as New York Red Bulls secured a big road win 2-1 against Orlando City in the MLS on Saturday.

Fabio scored the 79th-minute winner, his second goal of the season, after Coronel had saved Mauricio Pereyra's penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Venezuelan midfielder Cristian Casseres fired in an excellent left-foot strike to open the scoring in the sixth minute but Orlando had a chance to level moments before half-time.

Uruguayan midfielder Pereyra shot low to Coronel's left but the Brazilian dived well and palmed away the spot-kick.

Pereyra partly made up for his miss, laying off the pass for Chris Mueller to equalize high into the back of the net in the 59th minute.

But Fabio held off a defender to fire home to secure the Red Bulls' first road win of the season, moving them up to seventh in the Eastern Conference.

DC United had seven different scorers as they trounced Toronto 7-1, keeping them ahead of the Red Bulls in sixth in the East.

Andy Najar, who did not score one of United's goals, set up two and was named Player of the Match.

Eastern Conference leaders New England Revolution blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away to Columbus Crew.

Goals from Tajon Buchanan and Gustavo Bou had New England on the path to victory but Columbus fought back with Andrew Farrell's comical own goal levelling it up.

LAFC grabbed their maiden road win of the campaign, edging Real Salt Lake 1-0 after Jose Cifuentes' 69th-minute strike from Eddie Segura's pass.

Segura was the hero moments later with a diving goal-line clearance to deny Rubio Mendez's on-target lob.

Houston Dynamo and Cincinnati traded goals inside the opening five minutes in a 1-1 draw. Houston have drawn four games in a row.

Argentine forward Ignacio Aliseda scored twice as Chicago Fire claimed their second win of the season, triumphing 3-0 over Atlanta United.

Inter Miami's struggles continued with a 1-0 defeat away to Montreal. Miami have only managed eight points from 11 games, losing their past five.

Benjamin Kikanovic scored late to earn a 2-2 draw for struggling San Jose Earthquakes at Minnesota United. The Earthquakes are winless in eight.

Charles Sapong's second-minute goal was enough for Nashville to secure a 1-0 home win over fellow Eastern Conference contenders Philadelphia Union.