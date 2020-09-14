MLS: Los Angeles FC bounce back, Sporting Kansas City go top

Los Angeles FC bounced back to winning ways in MLS, while Sporting Kansas City moved top of the Western Conference on Sunday.

After four losses in five games following the MLS is Back Tournament, LAFC responded with a 4-2 win over Portland Timbers.

LAFC found themselves behind at Banc of California Stadium, where Eryk Williamson opened the scoring in the 25th minute.

But a strong finish to the first half helped the hosts take a lead into the break.

Mark-Anthony Kaye tapped in the equaliser before Diego Rossi put LAFC ahead after a pass from Brian Rodriguez four minutes prior to half-time.

Bradley Wright-Phillips then added to the hosts' lead in first-half additional time, tapping in a Francisco Ginella cross.

But the frantic finish to the half saw Portland – winners of the MLS is Back Tournament last month – pull a goal back through Jeremy Ebobisse's header.

LAFC managed to hold firm in the second half before Danny Musovski tucked away the sealer in the 95th minute.

In a congested Western Conference, LAFC climbed into fourth, above rivals LA Galaxy, who drew 0-0 with San Jose Earthquakes.

Sporting Kansas City are two points clear at the top after a 1-0 win over Minnesota United.

Johnny Russell scored the winner in the 80th minute after getting on the end of a long pass from Graham Zusi.

Sporting are the only team to score in every regular-season match in 2020 and have netted in their first 11 matches of an MLS campaign for the first time since 2007, according to Opta.

In the day's other game, Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact enjoyed a 4-2 win over Vancouver Whitecaps as both teams finished with 10 men.