MLS: LAFC snap eight-match winless streak with rout, Revs roll on

Mamadou Fall scored a brace as Los Angeles FC ended their eight-game winless streak with a confidence-boosting 4-0 rout of 10-man Sporting Kansas City in MLS.

LAFC entered Friday's contest having snapped a club-record four-match losing run with a 3-3 draw against LA Galaxy, though it extended the club-record winless streak (D3 L5) – the Los Angeles franchise had previously never gone more than five straight games without a win.

But Fall's double and goals from Cristian Arango and Eduard Atuesta ensured LAFC returned to winning ways at the expense of Sporting KC, who had lost just one of their last 12 MLS matches (W6 D5).

Rookie centre-back Fall opened the scoring in the 18th minute before doubling the lead just past the hour mark at Banc of California Stadium, where Sporting KC midfielder Roger Espinoza was sent off in the 58th minute.

Arango finished with authority to make it 3-0 with 19 minutes remaining and after Sporting KC's Ilie Sanchez had a goal ruled out for offside, Atuesta converted a penalty three minutes from the end.

LAFC are eighth in the Western Conference, just outside the play-off positions and 15 points behind leaders Seattle Sounders, while they are 13 points adrift of second-placed Sporting KC.

Elsewhere, Eastern Conference pacesetters and Supporters' Shield leaders New England Revolution edged Philadelphia Union 1-0.

Despite Arnor Traustason's red card in the second half, the Revolution stayed 14 points clear atop the standings after Nashville defeated New York City 3-1.

Portland Timbers were 2-0 winners over Houston Dynamo.