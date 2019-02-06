MLS champions Atlanta United sign Pogba

Atlanta United have announced the signing of Florentin Pogba, the older brother of Manchester United and France star Paul.

The defender joins the club as a Discovery Signing having most recently played in Turkey's Super Lig for Genclerbirligi.

Vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra feels Pogba will be able to challenge for selection with the MLS Cup champions.

"We're pleased to officially welcome Florentin to our club," said Bocanegra. "He's a physical centre-back who also has the ability to play with his feet.

"He also brings an immense amount of experience after representing his club and country in various international tournaments and we expect him to compete for playing time on our backline."

Pogba, 28, is a Guinea international and had five seasons in Ligue 1 at Saint-Etienne - where he also faced sibling Paul in a Europa League tie against United in 2017 - before his spell in Turkey.

Atlanta have added River Plate midfielder Gonzalo 'Pity' Martinez to their squad for the 2019 season under new coach Frank de Boer, but they sold Paraguay playmaker Miguel Almiron to Newcastle United.