Minnesota United 1-3 Colorado Rapids: Barrios comes off bench to inspire 10-man rally

Colorado Rapids produced a second-half comeback as the 10-man visitors shocked Minnesota United 3-1 in MLS on Sunday.

Everything seemed to be going Minnesota's way, with the home side taking the lead through an Adrien Hunou goal in the eighth minute.

Colorado then went down a man as Danny Wilson was shown a red card for a foul on Hunou approaching the hour mark in Minnesota, where the team had boasted the best home defence in MLS having conceded just seven times in 13 games at Allianz Field prior to this fixture.

The Rapids – who had their second-longest unbeaten run in franchise history ended by Seattle Sounders last time out – made a series of substitutions a few minutes later and they paid off, with Michael Barrios producing a scintillating performance off the bench.

With 20 minutes remaining, Minnesota's Tyler Miller took down substitute Barrios in the penalty area and VAR confirmed a spot-kick, which fellow substitute Cole Bassett converted.

Barrios then got one of his own in the 84th minute, running unmarked through the centre of the box and slotting home a pass from Jonathan Lewis.

Barrios added an assist on the final goal by Lucas Esteves in the third minute of stoppage time.

The victory brought Colorado within a point of second-placed Kansas City in the Western Conference standings, while seventh-placed Minnesota squandered an opportunity to open up space ahead of pursuers Vancouver Whitecaps, who sit a point back.