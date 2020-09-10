Tuchel puts trust in PSG kids for Lens test

Paris Saint-Germain are set to launch their Ligue 1 title defence on Thursday with a drastically weakened squad and a host of youngsters.

Coach Thomas Tuchel named his squad as PSG departed for Lens, with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria among the absentees.

A number of COVID-19 positive tests have left the Champions League runners-up depleted for the start of their domestic campaign.

As well as the absent star attacking trident, it has been reported in France that Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi, Marquinhos and Keylor Navas have tested positive for the coronavirus.

They will all miss the match at Lens, along with Sergio Rico, who joined too late from Sevilla to be registered for the match.

With Navas and Rico unavailable, young Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka will start the game, Tuchel has confirmed.

Several French youngsters feature in the 20-man squad, including midfielders Bandiougou Fadiga and Kays Ruiz-Atil, goalkeeper Garissone Innocent, striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, defender Timothee Pembele.

Dutch defender Mitchel Bakker may get another chance to impress after the 20-year-old made a rare senior appearance in the Coupe de la Ligue final, while his 17-year-old compatriot Xavi Simons, a midfielder who began his career at Barcelona, also joins the first-team squad.

There is experienced talent to complement the youngsters, with the likes of Julian Draxler, Juan Bernat, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti and Presnel Kimpembe making the trip.