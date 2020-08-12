Tuchel backs Icardi to step up for PSG

Thomas Tuchel backed Mauro Icardi to deliver for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta.

Icardi failed to score in the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue finals as PSG returned to competitive action last month.

The 27-year-old has netted 20 goals in 33 games in 2019-20, and will need to step up amid doubts over Kylian Mbappe, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

PSG coach Tuchel said Icardi would play an important role in Lisbon on Wednesday.

"Mauro is very important, especially with Kylian's injury and Edi Cavani absent," he told a news conference.

"It will be very important that he play a great game, showing his personality, showing that he can fight in important games. He is never scared, he can always score.

"We can rely on him tactically and defensively. His integration was great with the group, which was not very complicated as we have plenty of South American players, but he really fits in this locker room.

"It's now time for him to put us into the semis."