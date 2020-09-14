Real Madrid target Camavinga flattered by transfer interest

Eduardo Camavinga admitted he is flattered by Real Madrid's interest but the Rennes sensation remains focused after opting to remain at the French club in 2020-21.

Camavinga has been strongly linked with LaLiga champions Madrid, while Ligue 1 titleholders Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly eyeing the 17-year-old midfielder.

France's youngest debutant since 1914 after making his bow in the country's 4-2 Nations League win over Croatia, Camavinga has already committed to playing for Rennes this season.

Asked about Madrid's reported interest, Camavinga – contracted at Rennes until 2022 – told Telefoot: "Certainly when a big club is interested, it is nice. But I am not getting carried away.

"I took this choice with my family [to stay at Rennes]. Today we are happy to have made this decision. I just need to focus on football and not think too much about everything else around it.

"Life is very good at the moment. Life is very good at the moment."

Camavinga made 36 appearances in all competitions for Rennes last season as the Ligue 1 outfit qualified for the Champions League.

He has scored one goal and supplied one assist in three Ligue 1 games for Rennes this term, with Julien Stephan's unbeaten side boasting seven points.