PSG's Cavani considering career finale in Uruguay

Edinson Cavani could opt to finish playing in his native Uruguay after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of next season.

Cavani, who began his career with Montevideo-based Danubio, joined PSG from Napoli in 2013 and has gone on to become the Ligue 1 champions' all-time leading scorer.

He turns 32 in February and, having hinted he could retire 18 months from now earlier this week, Cavani told Canal Plus he is relaxed about what the future holds.

"I'm very quiet. For me in football, things can change," he said after scoring a hat-trick in PSG's 9-0 rout of Guingamp on Saturday.

"As I've said many times, decisions do not only depend on players.

"As I said when speaking about my contract, I have until 2020 with PSG. I want to go to the end of my contract. I do not know what will happen after.

"You can talk about a transfer window, all that is normal, but I have my contract and I will respect my contract."

Asked by RMC Sport about the possibility of a career finale in Uruguay, Cavani added: "I do not know if I'm going to finish my contract and go back to my country.

"The truth is that it's something that I also think about.

"I'm almost 32 years old. Going back to the country, to be with my family, my relatives - I think about it. "