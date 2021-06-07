PSG's Al-Khelaifi addresses Messi links: All the great players want to join us

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said "all the great players want to come to PSG" as he discussed the future of Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

Messi is set to become a free agent, with his existing Barca deal officially expiring on June 30 amid links to Ligue 1 giants PSG and Premier League champions Manchester City.

Barca remain confident Messi will renew at Camp Nou – president Joan Laporta repeatedly insisting the record six-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to prolong his stay.

Al-Khelaifi was asked about Messi and PSG's reported pursuit of the 33-year-old superstar.

"What I can say is that all the great players want to come to PSG," Al-Khelaifi told L'Equipe.

"It isn't possible to sign them all, because we already have great footballers in our squad. Having said that, Messi is Messi, a fantastic player.

"I have told [Barcelona president Joan] Laporta that [Lionel Messi's] contract is coming to an end and every club has the right to negotiate with him and can sign him for the next season."

Al-Khelaifi also hit out at Barca for their attempts to re-sign Neymar from PSG.

Neymar was continually linked with a return to Barca following his world-record exit in 2017 before extending his PSG contract until 2025 in May.

"Barcelona tried very hard to sign Neymar," Al-Khelaifi said. "Obviously, we rejected their advances.

"I think they club [Barcelona] have some financial problems, but that isn't our business. Barcelona have always loved Neymar, and that isn't a secret.

"Neymar didn't want to go there, even though he wasn't completely adapted to PSG or Paris. But if you call him now, he will tell you he is happy at PSG."