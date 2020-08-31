Neymar: I'm staying at PSG to win the Champions League

Neymar has pledged to stay at Paris Saint-Germain for the coming season and try to take the final step in the Champions League with the Ligue 1 giants.

The 28-year-old Brazil forward helped PSG to the final of the 2019-20 competition in Lisbon, where they were edged out by a second-half Kingsley Coman header in a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Neymar insists that near miss has redoubled the determination within Thomas Tuchel's squad to claim Europe's biggest prize.

In an interview with PSG's official club magazine, he pledged to be part of that quest.

"I am staying at PSG next season," Neymar said. "And with the ambition to return to the Champions League final, this time to win it.

"I like this idea of doing everything to leave my name in the history books of my club. If people were doubting the presence of PSG as a great European club, those doubts died in Lisbon.

"We left this city with the feeling of being renewed and confidence in our capacity to win it one day to write an even greater history."

Neymar added: "By returning from Lisbon, in the plane on the way back, we were already excited to see each other again in Paris. I will never forget what we shared with this squad. It has formed a family and I am proud."

Neymar is contracted to PSG until June 2022.

Ever since his world-record €222million move from Barcelona in 2017, he has been frequently linked with a return to Camp Nou or a switch to Barca's bitter rivals Real Madrid.

However, the financial challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic – along with a general sense of chaos around Barca following their 8-2 Champions League quarter-final loss to Bayern – means that talk has fallen relatively silent this close season.