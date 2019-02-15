Ndombele draws Pogba comparisons from Lyon coach Genesio

Tanguy Ndombele "can be a new Paul Pogba" according to Lyon coach Bruno Genesio, who is unsurprised that the France midfielder has been linked with Juventus.

Ndombele has thrived since arriving at Lyon – initially on loan – in 2017 and has impressed in the Champions League as well as Ligue 1 this term.

The 22-year-old received his first call up for Les Bleus in October and Genesio believes Ndombele has every chance of replicating his compatriot Pogba in going on to star at Juve should a move to Turin materialise.

"He is strong physically and above all technically," Genesio told Italian publication Tuttosport.

"With the first touch he manages to pass even three players, and when he starts he is difficult to stop.

"He's precise with his passing, he has a nice dribble. I do not like comparisons, but in fact Ndombele can be a new Pogba.

"Tanguy will become a top club midfielder so I would not be surprised to see him at Juve in the future. But as I am his coach, I would like to enjoy him a little more here at Lyon."

Ndombele has made 33 appearances in all competitions for Lyon so far this term, but has scored just two goals – which both came in group-stage matches against Hoffenheim in the Champions League – and Genesio believes that the youngster must become more clinical in attack to reach his full potential.

"In the future I expect him to grow in terms of goals," Genesio added. "He must become a midfielder with eight to 10 goals per season."