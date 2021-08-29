ไทย
English
Football
Ligue 1

Messi on bench as Neymar and Mbappe start for PSG at Reims

Messi on bench as Neymar and Mbappe start for PSG at Reims

PSG via Getty Images

Lionel Messi is poised to make a brief Paris Saint-Germain debut after being left on the bench for their Ligue 1 game at Reims.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the latter heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, were both included in Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Pochettino opted to leave Messi out of PSG's win over Brest last time out despite the former Barcelona star training with his new team-mates following his sensational exit from Camp Nou.

However, he confirmed to Amazon Prime on Sunday that Messi would at least play a cameo role against Reims.

He said: "He's [Lionel Messi] is going to be on the bench.

"He arrived late in the pre-season. He's working hard, he can have a few minutes today to start helping the team."

Previous Madrid target Mbappe should stay at PSG – Henry
Read
Madrid target Mbappe should stay at PSG – Henry
Next Reims 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain: Messi finally makes
Read
Reims 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain: Messi finally makes debut but Mbappe steals the show

Latest Stories

>