Mbappe challenges PSG to take next step in Champions League

Kylian Mbappe feels Paris Saint-Germain must make strides collectively to achieve their dream of lifting the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's men are back in continental action next week, with a mouth-watering trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on the agenda.

As in last season's defeat in the opening knockout stage to Real Madrid, they are once again compromised by an injury to Neymar, but Mbappe does not see that as a reason to be discouraged.

"It's not easy, we have to keep fighting and never give up. I think our time will come but we have to make it happen without trying to go too fast," he told BT Sport's Ligue 1 Show.

"I think to win things there is an order to the way you need to respect things. If we keep going the way we are, our time will come."

The France World Cup winner added: "You have to win the Champions League on the pitch, so it is up to us in the team to do what we have to do.

"We are creating a really solid squad and I think it shows. Now we have to keep going, because that is not enough to win the Champions League.

"We are improving, getting better and working every day. We have to keep going."