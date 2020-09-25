Lyon president Aulas names Arsenal while addressing Aouar future

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas named Arsenal while discussing the future of in-demand star midfielder Houssem Aouar.

Aouar has been linked with Premier League outfit Arsenal, as well as Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea following Lyon's memorable run to the 2019-20 Champions League semi-final.

Lyon value Aouar at €60million (£55m) and are refusing to lower their demands as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal struggle to raise the necessary funds.

Asked if Aouar could remain at the Ligue 1 club, Aulas told Le Progres: "Financially, Arsenal are like everyone else [in a tricky spot amid the coronavirus pandemic].

"And Houssem could say to himself that the best thing would be to stay with us."

Lyon captain Memphis Depay has also been linked with Barcelona and Milan, while Moussa Dembele continues to attract interest from across Europe.

"From the start I said that we would not lose the three players announced every day in the newspapers," Aulas said.

"Ten days before the end of the transfer window, none of the three have gone. And I don't imagine that will happen. If one or two leave, they will be replaced."

Lyon have endured a difficult start to the 2020-21 season, winning just one of their opening four matches to sit 12th in the standings.

But amid doubts emerging over head coach Rudi Garcia's future, Aulas insisted: "Rudi is with us. He has been cited as one of the best 10 managers in Europe. News gets invented, it is sad.

"We are not going to respond to such nuisances. Rudi Garcia is and will be our manager, that is clear. And we are going to have a great team."