Inter star Hakimi 'sad' as PSG move beckons – agent

Achraf Hakimi's agent Alejandro Camano said "those who leave Inter are always sad" as the star full-back nears a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are reportedly closing in on a deal to lure Hakimi to the Ligue 1 giants, despite interest from Champions League holders Chelsea.

After arriving from Real Madrid ahead of 2020-21, Hakimi helped Inter to their first Scudetto in 10 years, but his future has been in doubt amid Inter's financial problems.

With Inter trying to cut costs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Hakimi, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid target Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku and Alessandro Bastoni could reportedly be sold following Antonio Conte's departure.

Camano represents both Hakimi and Martinez, and he discussed the pair on Tuesday.

"We talked about several things, we can't say yet that Hakimi is a new PSG player," Camano told Tuttomercatoweb. "We talked about everything.

"Martinez stays here, now he's in Argentina for the Copa America. Lautaro is an Inter player, he has a two-year contract and is happy here.

"If Hakimi is sad to leave Inter? Those who leave Inter are always sad."

Hakimi played in 37 of Inter's 38 Serie A fixtures as the Nerazzurri were crowned Italian champions, making 29 starts. Only Martinez (38) featured in more top-flight games for Inter in 2020-21.

He scored seven league goals, including a double against Bologna in December, a total only bettered in Inter's ranks by Martinez (17) and Lukaku (24), as well as laying on a further eight assists.

Hakimi played 3,216 minutes across 45 appearances in all competitions, and by early February had been directly involved in 10 Serie A goals, becoming the first defender to do so in Europe's top five leagues in 2020-21. Maicon – in 2009-10 – was the last Inter defender to score at least six league goals.

He created 46 opportunities, with all but one from open play, while his tally of 12 big chances crafted is a joint team-high alongside Ivan Perisic. Hakimi also delivered 145 crosses from open play, 17 more than any other Inter player, recording an accuracy of 25.52 per cent.

Hakimi is more renowned for his attacking, but helped Inter to eight clean sheets in total – of defenders, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij (both 14) and Bastoni (15), were involved in more.

Indeed, Hakimi's tally of 38 successful tackles is a higher total than any of his fellow defensive team-mates managed.

Hakimi's ball-carrying ability is another major facet of his play. Over 370 carries, he progressed the ball 4,609 metres, at an average of 12.46m.

Sixteen of the carries resulted in a shot, and of all of the full-backs in Europe's top five leagues, Hakimi is top for carries with goals and assists (four and five respectively).