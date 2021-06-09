Hakimi's agent denies PSG talks as Chelsea reportedly join chase for Inter star

Achraf Hakimi's agent Alejandro Camano said there is no agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over a move from Serie A champions Inter to the Ligue 1 giants.

Hakimi helped Inter to their first Scudetto in 10 years this past season but the Morocco international has been heavily linked with PSG amid the club's financial problems.

With Inter trying to cut costs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Hakimi, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez and Alessandro Bastoni could be sold following Antonio Conte's departure.

PSG reportedly had a €60million offer rejected by Inter – who are holding out for at least €80m – but Camano denied there have been talks with the French powerhouse.

"There are no negotiations with PSG, there's nothing in it at the moment," Camano told FCInter1908.

"We have no agreement with the French club over personal terms. He is happy at Inter."

It comes as Champions League holders Chelsea reportedly join the chase for Hakimi, who has also been linked with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

According to reports, Chelsea could use Italy international Emerson Palmieri or Andreas Christensen as part of a deal to prise Hakimi to Stamford Bridge.

"It's a difficult moment for everyone," Camano replied when asked if he was optimistic about Hakimi remaining at Inter, who replaced head coach Conte with Simone Inzaghi.

Hakimi played in 37 of Inter's 38 Serie A fixtures as the Nerazzurri clinched their first Scudetto crown since 2010, making 29 starts. Only Martinez (38) featured in more top-flight games for Inter in 2020-21.

He scored seven league goals, including a double against Bologna in December, a total only bettered in Inter's ranks by Martinez (17) and Lukaku (24), as well as laying on a further eight assists.

Hakimi played 3,216 minutes across 45 appearances in all competitions, and by early February had been directly involved in 10 Serie A goals, becoming the first defender to do so in Europe's top five leagues in 2020-21. Maicon – in 2009-10 – was the last Inter defender to score at least six league goals.

He created 46 opportunities, with all but one from open play, while his tally of 12 big chances crafted is a joint team-high alongside Ivan Perisic. Hakimi also delivered 145 crosses from open play, 17 more than any other Inter player, recording an accuracy of 25.52 per cent.

Hakimi is more renowned for his attacking, but helped Inter to eight clean sheets in total – of defenders, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij (both 14) and Bastoni (15), were involved in more.

Indeed, Hakimi's tally of 38 successful tackles is a higher total than any of his fellow defensive team-mates managed.

Hakimi's ball-carrying ability is another major facet of his play. Over 370 carries, he progressed the ball 4,609 metres, at an average of 12.46m.

Sixteen of the carries resulted in a shot, and of all of the full-backs in Europe's top five leagues, Hakimi is top for carries with goals and assists (four and five respectively).