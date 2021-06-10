BREAKING NEWS: PSG beat Barcelona to Wijnaldum capture

Georginio Wijnaldum has agreed a deal to join Paris Saint-Germain despite looking poised to link up with Barcelona for several months.

The Netherlands international has signed a three-year contract at Parc des Princes, with his salary said to have been increased dramatically by the Parisians.

Wijnaldum joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in 2016 and quickly established himself as a key man for the Reds, only failing to appear in 11 Premier League matches over that five-year spell.

Liverpool had tried to keep the 30-year-old but he acknowledged last month that the two parties had been unable to agree on a new contract.

It seemed a given he would subsequently turn up at Barcelona, with transfer links between the two emerging as early as last year when Ronald Koeman replaced Quique Setien in August.

He was expected to be Barca's third free transfer of the close season after Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, with Memphis Depay – who, like Wijnaldum, played under Koeman for the Oranje – expected to follow.

But PSG have pulled off something of a coup, luring Wijnaldum to Paris as the club's patchy relationship with Barca is thrust into the spotlight again.

Wijnaldum bolsters PSG's central midfield options that already include Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera, Danilo Pereira and Marco Verratti.