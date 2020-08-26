Valencia confirm agreement with Leeds for star Rodrigo

Leeds United are poised to sign star forward Rodrigo Moreno after reaching an agreement with Valencia, the LaLiga side confirmed.

Valencia announced on Tuesday that a preliminary agreement had been struck, though Rodrigo must still undergo a medical and complete all other formalities ahead of a switch to newly promoted Premier League side Leeds.

Rodrigo was previously linked with LaLiga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but the Spain international is now set for a €30 million (£27m) move to Elland Road.

"Valencia CF have reached a preliminary agreement with Leeds United FC this Tuesday for the transfer of footballer Rodrigo Moreno, at the expense of completing all the documentation and other formalities and passing the mandatory medical examination," Valencia said in a statement.

"Valencia CF want to thank him for his commitment and effort over the last six seasons - in which he has played a total of 220 games, scored 59 goals, and helped to win a Cup title. Valencia CF wish him all the best in this new stage of his sports career."

Rodrigo, who joined Valencia permanently in 2015 following an initial loan spell from Benfica in 2014-15, is the latest big-name player heading for a Mestalla exit.

Ferran Torres (Manchester City), captain Dani Parejo (Villarreal) and Francis Coquelin (Villarreal) have already left Valencia in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in the Premier League following a 16-year absence, Marco Bielsa's Leeds have already signed Wigan Athletic youngster Joe Gelhartd and goalkeeper Illan Meslier, while Jack Harrison has returned on loan from City.