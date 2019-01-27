Thomas could've played for City or United – Simeone hails Atletico star

Diego Simeone said Thomas Partey could have played for Premier League giants Manchester City or Manchester United as he lauded the Atletico Madrid midfielder.

Thomas, 25, impressed at the heart of midfield in Atletico's 2-0 win at home to Getafe in LaLiga on Saturday.

The Ghana international had an impact on both first-half goals scored by Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez, earning praise from Atletico head coach Simeone.

"I liked Thomas today. He and Rodrigo [Hernandez Cascante] were great," Simeone told reporters.

"I think he's improving, Thomas is an amazing player. He could have played for Manchester City, Manchester United.

"We're talking about a great player here. I rate him very highly."

Thomas has scored two goals and recorded three assists in 18 LaLiga matches for Atletico this season.